H-E-B is giving out thousands of reusable bags on Earth Day. Here's how you can get yours.

Earth Day 2022 is this Friday, April 22.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is marking Earth Day 2022 with a massive giveaway of reusable bags, available for shoppers to snag for free this week at its stores.

The company said it plans to give away 250,000 durable bags to shoppers across the state on Friday. They'll be available starting at 1 p.m. at "any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop and Mi Tienda in Texas." Additional bags can be bought for $1.50 each.

The bags, created from recycled plastic bottles, features a vibrant design with a "For the love of Texas" message, and were designed by McAllen native Julia Rojas. According to reusethisbag.com, it's estimated that 1 million birds, 100,000 turtles and numerous other animals die each from ingesting discarded plastic.

H-E-B is also making Earth Day education fun for younger family members, collaborating with Austin-based EcoRise to create an in-store scavenger hunt designed to inform young shoppers about healthy environmental practices and habits. Printed versions of the hunt will be available in stores as well.

The grocery company says it has contributed more than $20 million to hundreds of environmental groups over the last decade.