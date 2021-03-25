Woman accidentally shot while boyfriend was cleaning gun, police say

The bullet went through the man's arm and into the woman's stomach, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — An accidental shooting on the far west side sent a man and a woman to a hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Del Mar Trail.

Authorities said the couple was sitting on a bed while the man was cleaning a gun. Then, the gun went off.

The bullet went through the man's arm and into the woman's stomach, police said. They were both taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

SAPD said the woman is in serious condition. Authorities believe this was an accident and charges, if any, were not reported.