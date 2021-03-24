As two mass shootings in less than a week reignite the gun control debate, a local gun shop owner weighs in

Edward Dewees, who runs Ranger Firearms, stands by the 2nd Amendment. He also believes some form of gun reform legislation could prove beneficial.

SAN ANTONIO — America’s gun control debate has come to the forefront once again following mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado.

On March 16, Atlanta Police arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of gunning down eight people at multiple massage parlors.

Just six days later, 10 individuals were shot and killed at a neighborhood grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the nation’s deadliest mass shooting since the 2019 incident in El Paso where one man took the lives of 22 people.

Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the shooting, which claimed the lives of customers and grocery store employees ranging in age from 20 to 65.

President Joe Biden is putting pressure on Congress to act on the recent events by considering legislation that bans assault-style weapons and closes the loop holes associated with gun background checks.

Democrats and Republicans continue to be divided on gun control; the subject of mass shootings is an issue that’s plagued the nation for decade.

“I don’t need to wait another minute let alone an hour to take commonsense steps that will save the lives in the future,” Biden said.

Edward Dewees, who runs Ranger Firearms in San Antonio, feels horrible for the 18 victims.

"Very tragic, very tragic,” Dewees said.

Dewees expects sales to go up in the coming weeks following the latest mass shootings and revived topic of gun control. He said the pandemic and 2020 protests are among other motivations for people to stock up on guns and ammunition.

“We have a Second Amendment and we’re here to stand up and fight for it,” Dewees said.

He said he’s not outright opposed to some type of gun reform, although he couldn’t elaborate on what exactly should be done.

Dewees expressed skepticism surrounding the idea of enhanced background checks proposed by Biden.