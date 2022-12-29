Whistleblower reports man who was claiming to collect money for Wounded Warrior Project

SA man says Wounded Warrior Project is a great charity, but people need to know how to donate safety.

SAN ANTONIO — As Bob Caldwell drove home Wednesday, he noticed a man standing on a corner at his subdivision entrance and taking small American flags out of a tube. Just 15 minutes later, the man was at Caldwell's door.

Caldwell said the man claimed to be raising money for Wounded Warrior Project. He politely declined but felt there was something suspicious about it.

"I looked it up online, and online they said they do not do any door-to-door solicitation," Caldwell said.

In fact, Wounded Warrior Project's site has a page with scam information that states money is never collected through door-to-door solicitations, magazine sales, cold-call telemarketing, sweepstakes or lottery contests.

After the man left, Caldwell called a neighbor nearby and asked if she had seen anyone. Caldwell said his neighbor claimed to see a different man doing the same thing. Caldwell then called the police.

"Police asked me for a detailed description of the man," Caldwell said.

So, Caldwell got in his truck, drove over to the next street, and took the mans picture. He also confronted the man about the no-door-solicitation policy online.

"After some hemming and hawing and telling me he did this on his own, he pulled out a scrap of paper that had the main address of the organization in Jacksonville Florida," Caldwell said. "I said I really don't believe you."

Wounded Warrior Project has a local office in San Antonio at 12672 Silicon Dr, suite 105. KENS 5 contacted the office and a representative said they had never seen the man and didn't know about his supposed fundraiser.

Furthermore, individuals putting together a fundraising drive need to register their fundraiser on this website. That allows people to look at current Wounded Warrior Project events on this web page.

KENS 5 also contacted the Wounded Warrior Project main office on Thursday. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

Wounded Warrior Project fundraising efforts never include door-to-door solicitations or cold-call telemarking. Groups or individuals who wish to raise funds on our behalf must register with Wounded Warrior Project to host a community fundraiser and receive verification documentation. These registered fundraisers help ensure WWP continues to provide life-changing programs and services to warriors, caregivers, and family support members.

Caldwell said Wounded Warrior Project is a great organization, and he doesn't want anyone tricked into donating money to someone if there is a chance the veterans won't get that money in the end.

"They have an office right here in San Antonio. If anyone wants to donate to them, send them a check," Caldwell said.