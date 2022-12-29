Texas faces off against Washington in 30th annual Alamo Bowl

In a showdown between top-20 teams, the Longhorns hope to finish their season on a high note against a Huskies team led by one of the best quarterbacks in college.

SAN ANTONIO — Game Story

First Quarter

Washington took the opening kickoff and wasted no time showing how high-powered their offense is. Quarterback Michael Penix threw a 35-yard bomb on the first play to set the Huskies up in Texas territory. A few plays later though, Penix got picked off by Jerrin Thompson.

The Longhorns went three and out, and when they tried to punt it away Washington blocked it. UT's defense did a good job to force Washington into a field goal, which they hit to open the scoring.

Texas took over at their own 10. After a facemask on Washington and a few passes from QB Quin Ewers, the Longhorns were across the 50. They got to fourth and 1, and Ewers found Casey Cain all alone in the flat. He got the first and ran all the way inside the 10. Ewers tried to find Cain again on a goal-line fade, but he was just out of bounds. UT cashed in with a short field goal to tie it up at 3.

Washington started at their own 10 after a poor return, but Penix engineered a big drive to get into Texas territory. Once there, running back Wayne Taulapapa gashed the defense and smashed a UT defender with the stiffest of arms en route to a 42-yard touchdown.

Second Quarter

Needing an answer, Ewers drove Texas back up the field. They got a few first downs, then got stopped short at Washington's 37. UT went for it on fourth and Ewers had a man, but threw low and behind him as they turned it over on downs.

Washington got into a third and short, but a pair of pre-snap penalties made it a much tougher conversion. Penix threw a bomb that fell harmlessly to the turf, though it sure looked like the refs missed a pass interference call.

With Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson out, Keilan Robinson was the primary rusher for Texas. They ran him three times in a row, but only got 9 yards and punted it away.

UW's drive stalled out around the 50, and the punt sailed into the endzone. Texas got another big gain on a short pass, this time it was Ja'Tavion Sanders taking it for a first down and more.

Pregame

A top-20 showdown is taking over the Alamodome. No. 20 Texas is set to face off against No. 12 Washington in the 30th annual Alamo Bowl.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the nation in passing yards this season

Penix chose to stay in college for the bowl game and the 2023 season instead of heading for the NFL. Another big game from the transfer from Indiana could create a lot of buzz for himself and the Huskies for next season.

"These guys, they score a lot of points, they throw it around man, clinic with coach DeBoer, but the the Michael Penix and those receivers, they do a heck of a job," said UT coach Steve Sarkisian. "Their ability to rush the passer defensively and create havoc on the quarterback are issues. But they can score they score on everybody. It doesn't matter. The helmet doesn't matter who they're playing. They go score and you got to be prepared to to make sure you're playing four quarters and score collectively against them because they can do it at a high high level."

The Huskies are on a six-game win streak heading into their first bowl since 2019. Another win and another big game from Penix likely sets up the quarterback and the Washington program for a lot of buzz heading into 2023.

"I do know what Michael does and he doesn't a high level and being around college football for many years, he does as good as anyone I've ever seen," said Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer. "His ability to to be accurate. He's got a cannon for an arm. He's a great leader, great person, high character guy who came in and instantly brought life to our team. Our stadium became electric because of the big plays he's made. Taking an offense that was near the bottom of FBS a year ago, and pretty much with everyone else around him, for the most part, be in the same people to be one of the top two offensive in the country in most categories. A lot of that credit is due to what Michaels done for us."

Texas made key strides in coach Steve Sarkisian's second season. After a 5-7 finish in 2021 that included the longest losing streak in 65 years, the Longhorns finished third in the Big 12 and were in the mix for a berth in the conference championship game in late November.

Unlike Washington, Texas has seen an exodus of several top players before the bowl game.

Bijan Robinson, who led the Big 12 in rushing with 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns, opted out of the bowl game to get ready for the NFL. So did the Longhorns' second-leading rusher, Roschon Johnson, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who tied for the team lead with 10 tackles for losses and also had four sacks.

"I feel for our players because they love this place, but yet they have a future to think about too. So that's that's that's how we go about it," Sarkisian said.

Texas is 3-1 in Alamo Bowl matchups dating back to 2010.

Steve Sarkisian used to coach Washington, and got nostalgic ahead of the game.

"My time at Washington was one that I will never forget. Special time, special place, that place was incredible. The fan base was incredible. I don't take it lightly. You know, you evolve as a coach, obviously, as you go through all of it and in the end, man, you hope you leave a place better than what you found it and I think that we did that. DeBoer has done a fantastic job with that program," Sark said. "I'm appreciative of all the people there. You know, they're great people, the University of Washington and much respect for everybody there."

Sark even coached Washington in this game. In 2011, his Huskies fell in a 67-56 shootout against a Baylor team led by Robert Griffin III.

"I'll never forget watching RG III and that that whole crew, that was a great game. You know, I think that's what the beauty of the Alamo bowl is. It's like, you know, I know we're not New Years 6 game but, man to get to top 20 teams battling at a high level on a national stage and man, this is what it's about. So great opportunity for us, the University of Texas, great opportunity, I'm sure for coach DeBoer and his program at the University of Washington, and what a deal for the Alamo Bowl to get these two teams. Are you kidding me?"

Texas didn't have all the success they wanted to this season, but don't expect Sark and his Longhorns to take this game for granted.

"At the end of the day, there's high expectations with what we do, and our players are appreciative of the opportunity that we have," Sarkisian said. "To play the University of Washington and all that they've accomplished this season, and a team that... a couple plays here or there and they're in the College Football Playoff. This is a great challenge for us, and a great bowl game for us, a great opportunity."

His counterpart at UW, Kalen DeBoer, is also ready to kick this bowl game off.