x
Crime

Clayton Perry officially charged with DWI after Nov. 6 crash, briefly jailed this week

The San Antonio councilman was arrested after allegedly hitting another vehicle on the evening of Nov. 6 and taking off.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail on DWI charges stemming from a Nov. 6 crash that resulted in him being issued a vote of no confidence by his colleagues. 

Court documents confirm the Wednesday arrest is related to the Nov. 6 incident where Perry was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. SAPD Chief William McManus had previously indicted DWI charges were possible, despite an officer leaving Perry's residence that night without administering a sobriety test.

A police report on the Nov. 6 incident states Perry, driving his Jeep, turned too wide and headed into oncoming traffic lanes. A vehicle that was waiting at the red light was hit, "causing major damage," the report stated.  

An arrest warrant said several witnesses – including the cashier at a Bill Miller restaurant near Perry's home – told authorities he appeared drunk. He allegedly drove through the drive-thru without ordering food and tried to give the restaurant manager his wallet and keys without reason.  

Credit: Bexar County
Clayton Perry's booking photo on Wednesday, Dec. 28, nearly two months after he allegedly caused a hit-and-run crash in which none were seriously hurt

It all unfolded about a half-mile from Perry's house. Witnesses to the crash followed the Jeep to Perry's driveway and called police.  

An almost 14-minute-long bodycam video shows a police officer responding to Perry's home. The council member, who is currently on leave but said he doesn't plan to resign his District 10 seat, can be seen lying in the backyard outside his home, and he identifies himself when asked by officers.

Perry communicates largely through broken speech, not realizing his car is still running when asked by the officer. When that officer asks if Perry realizes he was potentially involved in a car accident earlier, he replies, "No."

Court records indicate he was in jail for less than an hour before bonding out. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when we have more information.

