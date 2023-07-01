Head down to First Friday and celebrate Elvis's birthday this weekend in San Antonio

Here's what else is happening around town as 2023 begins.

SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to 2023!

It's a bit of a light first full weekend of the year events-wise, but there is still plenty of opportunities to soak in some live music or enjoy some free art if you find yourself near downtown this Friday. Speaking of which...

Southtown’s favorite end-of-the-week tradition returns

The first First Friday Art Walk of 2023 takes off at Blue Star around 6 p.m., coinciding with vendors, live music, food and the launches of several new exhibits. Among those art shows: “Heavy Metal,” an all-metal trinkets and jewelry showcase, and Adalberto Perez’s “One Species – One Planet – Many Cultures Barriers” solo exhibit.

When: Friday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Blue Star Arts Complex (1414 South Alamo St.)

Celebrate the King of Rock n’ Roll

Step into your blue suede shoes and head to the north side’s La Hacienda de Los Barrios Sunday evening, where the Autism Treatment Center will host an Elvis Birthday Bash complete with a silent auction, live music and a trivia contest. There’s sure to be more than a few Elvis impersonators on hand, too.

Event proceeds will benefit the center and San Antonio residents with autism.

When: Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $45 for general admission.

Where: La Hacienda de Los Barrios (18747 Redland Rd.)

Ottmar Liebert performs at Carver

The world-renowned instrumentalist is stopping by San Antonio with his band, Luna Negra, for a Saturday-evening performance. Known for mixing upbeat tunes with more melancholic rhythms, Liebert has garnered multiple Grammy nominations while transporting audiences to dreamy musical destinations.

When: Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $35. Buy here.

Where: Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry St.)

Soak in some Americana

2023 marks the ninth year of performance for the Jesse Stratton Band, a Hill Country group and regional favorite that specializes in alternative country tunes. San Antonians can drive out to New Braunfels for one of the band’s very first shows of the year.

When: Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Krause’s Café (148 South Castell Ave., New Braunfels)

Artpace exhibits close this weekend

A trio of exhibits at Artpace – the downtown San Antonio gallery that cycles through residences for international and U.S. artists – are in their final days.

“March Through June,” by artist K8 Hardy, is headlined by a grand installation that plays with light and color. “The Unsettlements: Moms,” created by JD Pluecker, showcases an interactive space themed around family lineage and featuring objects collected from Texas mothers. And María José Crespo’s “Flaws in negotiation with non-cohesive sand” explores the evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border and how the landscape around it has changed in turn.

All three exhibits close on Sunday.

When: Artpace is open during the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The

Cost: Free.

Where: Artpace San Antonio (445 North Main Ave.)