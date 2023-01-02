IDEA Public School student wins MLK, Jr. Comission Art Contest

Shelby Henderson, a 15-year-old student at IDEA Burke College Prep, created her digital artwork using computer graphics.

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old student from an IDEA Public School has won the citywide MLK, Jr. Commission Art Contest.

Shelby Henderson, a student at IDEA Burke College Prep, created her digital artwork using computer graphics. The piece is titled “No Matter Race Everyone is Equal," and it will be used as the visual representation of the 36th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration which will take place in-person on Monday, January 16.

“I’m really honored and grateful to have this opportunity to showcase my artwork, and visually express the meaning of everyone being equal, no matter what race,” said Henderson. “For inspiration I looked to the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. which to me expressed his want for change, his want for rights for people that should already have their God-given rights.”

The artwork was chosen by a panel based on its concept, artistic imagery, visual presentation and originality.

"Every year, this art contest gives us an opportunity to celebrate the talent of young people across the city,” said District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez. “As an educator, this is one of my favorite times of year because I get to experience the results of our students' creativity. Students submitted artwork in various mediums and we were blown away by how beautiful and unique each piece was. We are so proud of what Shelby managed to accomplish and are expecting a very bright (and artistic!) future for her!"

San Antonio's march is the largest in the country and will kickoff at 10 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy located at 3501 Martin Luther King Drive. It will end at Pittman-Sullivan Park, located at 1101 Iowa St.

Following the parade will be a celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park with multicultural performances, a health and wellness area, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors and information booths.

To stay updated on the MLK March and events, click here. Find out more about the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture, click here or follow @getcreativesa on social media.

