Downtown light show canceled through March 2023

SAN ANTONIO — The colorful light show at the San Fernando Cathedral known as "The Saga" will be cancelled through March 2023, according to their website.

The site says that due to scaffolding on the front of the San Fernando Cathedral there will be no showings from Jan. 2 to March 13.

The Saga is video art projected onto the front of San Fernando Cathedral portraying a 24-minute journey of those who settled in San Antonio and the city's development over the decades.

Many visitors and city residents have enjoyed the light show since The Saga debuted in June of 2014.

