Ukraine of San Antonio raises over $300k, gives update on donation allocations

Over $315,000 have been raised with over 60% of those funds already being distributed to Ukraine, Ukrainian San Antonio said.

SAN ANTONIO — Ukrainian San Antonio on Saturday gave an update on their donations via Facebook.

The Facebook post said since the invasion began, they have raised almost $315,000. Of that money, they have distributed almost 60% of those funds. Over 97% of the distributed funds have gone directly to humanitarian aid.

The fundraising and spending was categorized as: life saving first aid, medical supplies and equipment, other humanitarian aid (such a food, refugee location, children needs, etc.) supply chain and misc.

The post went on to thank everyone who has supported and donated Ukraine.

With the donated funds, the organization said they were able to buy a vehicle to help transport humanitarian aid, buy an ambulance, insulin, hospital medical supplies, x-ray's and vacuum wound machines.

All the items that were donated and bought were shipped and delivered to organizations and hospitals, the post said.