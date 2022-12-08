'We can be the first' | Pieper Warriors look to make history this season

The emptiness of the trophy case speaks volumes. It holds the promise of new beginnings, to someday get something.

SAN ANTONIO — While the kids and coaches walk past an empty trophy case every day at Pieper High School, they feel the weight of the future on their shoulders.

"It's a little degrading because you see that there's nothing there," Junior Linebacker Landon Ashpaugh said. "It's also motivating because you'll know that you'll be the first one to put something in there."

We know if we do what we're committed to do and follow our process, that the trophies, the championships, all of that will take care of itself," Head Coach Nick Rogers. "We can be the first to put that put trophies in there, whether it's a state championship trophy, an all district trophy or a district championship."

"We want Piper High School to be on the map. So that is a big focus. It's definitely weird not seeing something, not seeing a team photo, not seeing some type of trophy. You know, it's exciting to know that's what we can bring to the table," Tight End David Huntsman said.

"Not many people will understand. It's very special because everything you do is going to be put down in the history books," Ashpaugh said.

"I'm not worried about it. We will put stuff up on there. It's just a matter of time," Huntsman said.