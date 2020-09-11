Walgreens cashier robbed at gunpoint; suspect still at large, police say

Police are working on pulling the surveillance footage to get a better description of the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens cashier at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens in the 2700 block of Nogalitos Street, near downtown.

Police said a man walked into the store and pretended to shop around for a while. He then left the store and walked to his vehicle, then came back inside.

That's when the man "quietly and slowly" walked up to the cashier and "very calmly pointed a handgun" at the female cashier, SAPD said.

The suspect made it out with what authorities said was a "mediocre sum of cash" from the register. He took off in an unknown direction in possibly a white or silver pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.