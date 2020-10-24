SA man's family caught up in Nigeria's political violence

What started out as peaceful protests against police brutality have turned violent in Lagos, Nigeria.

SAN ANTONIO — Protestors in Nigeria have been holding demonstrations calling for the shutdown of the police unit Special Anti-Robbery Squad, also known as SARS.

The unit has been accused of abuse and harassment. According to the Associated Press, more than 50 people have died during two weeks of demonstrations. On Tuesday night, Nigerian security forces reportedly opened fire on peaceful protestors.

Since then, the violence has grown. Nigerian protestors have broken curfew rules and have fought against security forces.

KENS 5 spoke with a local man whose family has been caught up in the violence in Lagos. Chris Iheanacho said he fears for their safety and his 5-year-old daughter's wellbeing.

“I told them, (my) advice for them (was) to stay at home. Don't go out at all because of the violence and everything going on in the street. So, for their safety, they got to be at home,” he said. “I pray for them every day and I try to be in contact with them two to three times a day.”

Iheanacho’s brother has sent him videos of the situation in Lagos. They show graphic images of citizens with gunshot wounds, one man with a severed leg, fights on the streets, protests and burning buildings.

