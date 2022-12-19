Iconic doughnut shop set to open in San Antonio

The grand opening is Dec. 20, doors open at 8AM.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After six months of preparations, the staff at Voodoo Doughnuts - San Antonio are on pins and needles for opening day.

"Grand opening day is going to be December 20th. Doors open at 8:00.” Said Voodoo Doughnuts San Antonio General Manager Krissy Cruz “the first 50 through the door will actually get a iconic voodoo doughnut T-shirt, and you know, that one first person who gets in line gets to claim that title that they bought THE first Voodoo doughnut here in San Antonio."

The shop at the corner of Houston and Presa will be the sixteenth for the Portland-based chain which serves offerings like the Homer, Maple Bacon bars and The Voodoo Doll.

“We’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring the Voodoo Magic to San Antonio. That time has arrived,” said Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz.

“To open a store on historic Houston Street, is beyond exciting,” he said.

“Our doughnuts are all done by hand, so we roll by hand, we decorate by hand, we fill by hand," Cruz said.

Cruz said it’s that hands-on approach that gives their doughnuts something extra.

"Since we hand roll-everything, we give them time to proof and so they actually come out a lot larger and a lot more… softer," she said.

Cruz took our visit as an opportunity to show off with a custom-made cake-sized doughnut. She said it was the sort of thing anyone can order.

“We call it a centerpiece, so they can actually customize it and they can actually get it a double-layer as well too."

The crew at Voodoo Doughnut is hoping people will come peckish and leave stuffed.