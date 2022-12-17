San Antonio home to Cajun Instagram-viral catering business

One local business owner ventured off and did her own thing. Now, she's gone viral on social media and is cooking up Cajun flavors and more.

SAN ANTONIO — Bubbling. Bubbles. Bubbly. Those are some of the things being offered to guests at Eyes of Cresta Bella where a local caterer was satisfying the taste buds of many.

Tanya Manuel, a former nutritionist and the current owner of a local catering company is using her cooking talent to bring various flavors to the events of those around the Alamo City.

“Beyond Flavors is a private chef and catering company based here in San Antonio and we’ve been in business for about three years," Manuel said. "So, we sell Cajun food mainly and soul food but sometimes we do things that’s upon the customer’s request.”

Once the pandemic began, Manuel left her job and decided to create a new path for herself.

“So, I was a nutritionist for over 18 years, and working in healthcare when the pandemic started," Manuel said. "I decided to just venture off and do my own thing. It started out as just cheesecakes and it went further.”

As far as events she caters to, she does various things such as holiday parties, at home events and even brunches for city officials.

As for the menu…

“So the main thing is seafood. That is the most popular right now, and appetizers."

If you would like to contact Beyond Flavor to cater to your event, click here. You can also find Beyond Flavor on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.