VERIFY: Yes, COVID-19 vaccines do not affect a couple's chance at conceiving.

But getting COVID can limit a male's fertility for about two months

SAN ANTONIO — Now that we are two years into the coronavirus pandemic we are learning more about the virus and it's affects on our health. In tonight's Verify we look into a question regarding fertility.

THE QUESTION

Do COVID-19 vaccines do not affect a couple's chance at conceiving?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist with University Health and UT Health San Antonio

National Institutes of Health

THE ANSWER

Dr. Jason Bowling told us, "There was a large study that was performed on 2000 couples out of Boston University, and they looked at it couples that were trying to get pregnant and these couples were both vaccinated and unvaccinated, or maybe just one partner was vaccinated. And they followed them for a long period of time. There was no difference in the couples that were vaccinated or had one vaccinated partner to unvaccinated couples and the ability to have to get pregnant."

The National Institutes of Health also weighed in on that study which they funded and found..."The researchers concluded that their results suggest that vaccination against COVID-19 had no harmful association with fertility. Vaccination against COVID-19 also could help avert the risks that COVID poses for maternal and fetal health."

So yes, it is true. COVID-19 vaccines do not affect a couple's chance at conceiving.