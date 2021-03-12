VERIFY: Is mustard a good remedy for minor burns?

Home remedies don't always do the trick.

SAN ANTONIO — Burns, like many injuries go up in number during the holiday season. Several of our viewers wanted us to look into a condiment claim to ease the pain of a burn.

THE QUESTION

Is mustard is a good remedy for minor burns?

THE SOURCE

Dr. Christopher Crane, the Director of the Pediatric Burn Unit at University Health

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Christopher Crane told us, "Contrary to popular belief I don't recommend putting any kind of mustard or ketchup or mayonnaise or anything, anything in those food condiments on burns. A lot of those have vinegar and different oils that are in them that prevent healing of actual burns."

Instead it is recommended you clean the burn and apply a sterile bandage, use nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories or acetaminophen if you need to relieve pain, and clean the burn area with soap and water and reapply bandages as the burn heals."

So the answer is no...Mustard is not a good remedy for minor burns.