UTSA holds off Western Kentucky for Conference USA championship

The Roadrunners cap a historic, near-undefeated regular season with a conference championship and bowl-game ticket.

SAN ANTONIO — Sincere McCormick rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns and the UTSA Roadrunners escaped another prolific outing by Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe to beat the Hilltoppers, 49-41, and claim their first Conference USA championship at the Alamodome.

Zappe completed 36 of 59 passes for 577 yards and four touchdowns. He set a single-season school record with 5,545 yards passing, surpassing Brandon Doughty.

Leading 49-41 with a minute remaining, the Roadrunners stopped the Hilltoppers at their own 6-yard line when Jahmal Sam intercepted a desperation throw by Zappe as time expired.

About 41,000 fans packed into the dome to see the Roadrunners hold off a final drive by the Hilltoppers to claim the victory.