New grant helps San Antonians experiencing homelessness pay legal costs

The legal aid from the Texas Bar Foundation will help SAMMinistries clients pay for legal costs including traffic tickets and civil court proceedings.

SAN ANTONIO — Not paying a traffic ticket could cost you.

Fines build up over time, and if you don't pay, you could lose your license. These types of legal costs are especially difficult for those experiencing homelessness.

Now, help is on the way to get more people back on their feet in South Texas.

"It's been a barrier, but we're still working on it," said Chasiti Leigh Cutchall, a former resident of SAMMinistries.

Cutchall is paying off old traffic tickets.

"Tickets from like when I was 17," she explained. "Really old tickets."

She has a few more to go, but is now in a position to get a valid driver's license. She hasn't been able to drive in about eight years.

Through a legal advocate at SAMMinistries, Cutchall is able to take advantage of new funding to cover legal costs like tickets and civil court proceedings.

"I just didn't really see myself being able to get past [these costs] because I have children and I'm a single mother," said Cutchall.

This legal aid is thanks to a $17,500 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.

"You're experiencing, lets say family violence or some type of tragic event, and you become homeless. The last thing on your mind at that point is paying off that traffic violation," said Gay Lynn Schwenk, Chief Operating Officer for SAMMinistries.

Schwenk anticipates helping up to 500 households with the money. She says there's no max on the amount of funding clients can get.

"It provides such relief to clients who carry that burden always knowing that one fine or fee is lingering over them and it's something that they just aren't quite able to take care of on their own," said Schwenk. "$500 or $1,000 can make a difference in that person moving forward to permanent housing or not."

Attorneys with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid and Family Violence Prevention Services provide their legal services to SAMMinistries clients.

SAMMinistries also works closely with local courts in Bexar County, Schwenk says, and they maintain great relationships with judges who will work with their residents.

"[Judges] understand if a person has made strides to complete rehab, taken advantage of educational opportunities and they're employed," said Schwenk. "Many times those courts are going to work with that individual and reduce some of those fines."

Legal Aid funds can also be used to cover:

Court fines, probation fees, vehicle registration, traffic tickets.

Court ordered classes for DWI, anger management, drug offenses.

Filing fees and mandated physicals associated with immigration cases.

Birth certificates and other expenses related to obtaining official ID cards.

Other legal expenses that are unavoidable.

Now, Cutchall is one step closer to independence. She finished school at the Milan Institute of Cosmetology and is working at Supercuts. Next, her eyes are set on an apprenticeship.

"I wouldn't have been able to make it this far without these guys," said Cutchall. "I hope to one day have my own salon."

This is the first time SAMMinistries received this type of grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.

The $17,500 is given to those experiencing homeless and are referred to SAMMinistries in any of their programs.

For more information, please call (210) 340-0302 or visit www.samm.org. For existing clients who wish to take advantage of this funding, call SAMMinistries and ask for Legal Advocate, Vickie Gaytan.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $23 million in grants to law-related programs.