Urban Air offers several adventurous ways to burn calories | Get Fit

Just 10 minutes of jumping can burn off about 100 calories!

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking for a way to get active with your family, try bouncing over to Urban Air!

There’s no age limit on fun at this trampoline park. Parents can hop along with their kids.

Paul Hoskins owns the North Park Urban Air Adventure Park. He’s seen countless people make happy memories here.

“The entire family can enjoy the park,” Hoskins said. “They’re laughing, they’re breaking a sweat, they’re having a ton of fun.”

At Urban Air, your day of fun also doubles as a workout.

“You can do flips, you can run, you can climb,” Hoskins said. “That burns off a lot of calories!”

According to ProTrampolines.com, a standard, basic bounce will help a 150-pound person to burn around 500 calories in under an hour. The website also lists benefits like improved blood circulation, improved balance/coordination and improved muscle tone.

If you need a break from jumping while you’re at Urban Air, you can also hop on an indoor zipline, play dodgeball or run through an obstacle course.

Jump passes start at $14.99 and go up to $29.99 depending on what you’d like to do.