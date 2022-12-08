Two women pinned inside vehicle after rollover crash

Police say speed may have played a role in a vehicle hitting a parked car then rolling it onto its side.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two women had to be rescued from their vehicle after they were pinned inside following a rollover crash on the northeast side of town.

It happened around 3 a.m. early Friday on Bending Crest at Barton Rock Lane near O'Connor Rd.

Police responded for reports of a rollover crash and when they arrived found a vehicle on its side with two women inside.

Police say speed may have played a role in the vehicle hitting a parked car then rolling it onto its side. The two women were trapped and had to get cut out by the Bexar County Fire Department.

Both women were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police do not suspect alcohol was a factor.

Three other cars and some trash cans were also damaged in the wreck.

No word on whether any charges will be filed.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.