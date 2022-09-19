Two people stabbed in random attacks on south east side

Police have a suspect in custody.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of two people on the south east side of San Antonio early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on the 4100 block of S New Braunfels Ave.

Officers responded for a cutting in progress and when they arrived at the location, they found a man who had been stabbed in the parking lot of H-E-B Plus.

The 60-year-old victim told police he works as a contractor and was changing out trash bags when a man stabbed him in the upper back several times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

When police were at that initial call, a second call for another stabbing was made to a location just down the street.

According to officers at the scene, a second victim was asleep at the bus stop when he was stabbed in his head and upper body. The victim ran to an off-duty officer for help after he was stabbed.

The suspect was located by police walking near Goliad and Whitefield.

He is now in custody.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.