Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl

Dallas is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!

The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend.

She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy.

Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening traffic anchor back in May.

She earned a bachelor's degree in electronic media from Texas State University in 2011, then started her television career here in the Alamo City.

She raised scholarship money for single parents and their firstborn child through LULAC Council #2 as Fiesta Royalty, La Reina de la Feria de las Flores, and also won Miss San Antonio through the Miss America Organization.

As Miss San Antonio, Alanna advocated for shelter animals and educated the city’s youth on how to be a responsible pet owner.

She is a former San Antonio Spurs Dancer, a Zeta Tau Alpha alum and a member of the Texas State University Alumni Association Board of Directors.