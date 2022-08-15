Sam the gorilla gives birth at Albuquerque zoo

The park says the mom and baby are doing well and have started nursing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Biopark is welcoming the first gorilla born there since 2004.

Samantha gave birth last week. The park says the mom and baby are doing well and have started nursing.

Samantha is 15 and a first-time mom, and the dad is 20-year-old Kojo.

In announcing the birth, the zoo said it did not know the baby's sex yet.

What do you think they should name the adorable baby?

