San Antonio seniors' tips on staying cool

Sometimes, these San Antonians say, it's all about mind over matter.

SAN ANTONIO — The line was long but enthusiastic at a free Thursday drive-thru event for senior citizens at Ingram Park Mall, where everyone went home with a smile and a free watermelon to help refresh them amid the prolonged stretch of triple-digit heat.

Oralia Flores, with the Gonzaba Medical Group, said they wanted seniors to have a way to beat the heat and focus on health.

"After our two-year lockdown, our seniors are enjoying these drive-thru events because they get to come out and enjoy themselves, but remain safe ," Flores said.

Carol Hernandez said she planned on taking her watermelon to the pool, to have a double dose of refreshing goodness.

Many others said hydration is the key, with cold water being at the top of their priority list in the heat.

Meanwhile, at the District 2 Senior Center in east San Antonio, 73-year-old Jeane Drew said that in addition to traveling with frozen bottles of water, she makes sure to get an early start.

"If I'm going to run, because I still do three miles every other day, I go no later than 7:30 in the morning," Drew said, adding she usually keeps a cooling towel around her neck to ensure she doesn't overheat.

Vincent Prade, who relies on a big, broad-brimmed straw hat as part of his routine, said thinking cool is what works for him.

"You have to energize your brain cells to control your breathing," Prade said, adding "You have to get control of yourself, saying, 'Hey, body, I know it's hot, but I need all the brain cells (and) energy to calm it down.'"