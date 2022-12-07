Tips for beating the extreme heat in San Antonio

Start early, get wet, stay hydrated, and check on neighbors. Here are some resources for anyone looking to cool off.

SAN ANTONIO — While the San Antonio area remains under an excessive heat warning, the fire department is responding to people who are heat sick.

Since Saturday, fire officials say they have answered at least 53 heat related illness calls.

But there are people who have to be out in the elements no matter what, like firefighters.

At a second alarm fire on Eddie Street Monday afternoon, we found firefighters dealing with the 106 degree heat, and the added burden of heavy protective gear and a roaring inferno.

Fire safety officers responded by making sure they had lots of extra hands on deck so that everyone could be rotated away from the action to take breaks and cool off.

On breaks, the firefighters stripped off their hot outer layers of gear and many wrapped their heads in towels soaked in cold water, while others made the rounds offering water and sports drinks to keep hydration going. While a wet towel wrap may not be fashionable, they say these extreme temperatures call for serious cooling measures.

In Martin Luther King Park, one group of moms who like to exercise with their kids outdoors said they are coping with the heat by getting a much earlier start.

"Go early! Stay hydrated. Lots of water. Electrolyte replacement. Gatorade, Powerade or anything like that is going to replenish everything you've lost," said group leader Jennifer Smith.

At nearby Lincoln Park where there's a City of San Antonio splash pad, there are shade structures for parents who like to sit and watch their kids play in the water.

Mom Phoebe Amador said she brings her kids from the Pecan Valley area because the water park is free and because it's a way to get a cool start on hot days.

"We just came to get some outdoor sunshine before we reach those you know, 107 degree temperatures," she said. "They love it here. We love it here. We try our best to go to all the city parks here in San Antonio."

City leaders say another important thing for everyone to do is check on neighbors who may be struggling.

Volunteers from non-profit group Eagle's Flight Advocacy did just that on Tuesday, handing out water and healthy snacks at a northwest side apartment complex where they've been experiencing water supply issues.

Group leader Pamela Allen said many of the people who live in the complex are immigrants. With limited English proficiency, Allen said many of them don't know how to ask for help.