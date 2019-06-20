Three new faces were welcomed with standing ovations at the Mayor and City Council Inauguration ceremony Wednesday.

The newly elected city officials are Jada Andrews-Sullivan of District 2, Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia of District 4, and Melissa Cabello Havrda of District 6. The trio of women secured their seats after run-off elections earlier this year.

For the second time in San Antonio history, there is a female-majority on City Council. Six of the ten seats are occupied by women. They join Rebecca Viagran of District 3, Shirley Gonzales of District 5, Ana Sandoval of District 7 as other council leaders.

Jada Andrews-Sullivan said the female majority will bring a different perspective to San Antonio decision-making.

"We bring about an idea of nurturing and leading from a humanitarian standpoint, truly looking to birth something new for the city of San Antonio, and to stand on the grounds of strength, with dignity and gratitude, that we look forward to serving the city of San Antonio," she said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg was also inaugurated after securing his win in a run-off against Greg Brockhouse. He expressed optimism at working with the new council.

"It's a wonderful testament to San Antonio being a leader in the world, but also being a place where everyone has access to the government. The people you see up here are interested residents of San Antonio," he said. "People who are parents and educators, from all walks of life, who just want to make the community a better place."

Mayor Nirenberg said he will use this year to advance some projects he had focused on in his previous term, while targeting new issues, too.

"We need transportation reform. Our city is growing, and we need to make sure people are not stuck in traffic as our city grows," he said. "Then there are things that improve the lives of all of us. That includes educational access, the new economy, making sure people have access to high-paying jobs."

Public safety and public engagement were other key areas Mayor Nirenberg said he hoped to improve.

