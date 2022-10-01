'The timing is perfect': CPS Energy Board announces a third-party review following base rate increase

SAN ANTONIO — The CPS Energy Board of Trustees announced Friday a request for proposal (RFP) for an organizational audit, according to a press release.
This third-party review is part of a commitment made by interim CEO and President Rudy Garza to San Antonio leaders following City Council's approval of a base-rate increase in January.
"The timing is perfect – we have a new leader, noard member, and amazing employees who also want the opportunity to provide feedback. So much has happened these past two years with the pandemic and Winter Storm Uri and this is an effective way to take the pulse of the organization, which is a crucial step toward properly addressing risks and keeping them low and under control," Janie Gonzalez, CPS Energy Board vice chair, is quoted as saying in the release.
The review will include the following:
- Financial health and operational excellence.
- Customer engagement procedures for products and services.
- Payment assistance programs and community outreach.
- Organizational culture and workforce development.
- Economic impact.
According to CPS Energy, Garza is on board for the audit, though it's not yet clear when it may begin.