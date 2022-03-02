Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hawks

Spurs are 0-1 on the Rodeo Road Trip.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (20-35) will continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip tonight as they visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-28). The Spurs are 0-1 on the Rodeo Trip.

In their previous game, San Antonio lost to the Cavaliers, 105-92.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 18 points. Devin Vassell also had 18 points and Jakob Poeltl had seven points and 11 rebounds. Dejounte Murray ended the night with 16 points and nine assists.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Hawks are on a 2-game home winning streak.

2. The Hawks are 23-6 when leading after the third period this season.

3. The Hawks have connected on 10-or-more three-pointers in 13 consecutive home games.

4. Atlanta's John Collins has scored 20-or-more points in three straight games and five of his last seven.

5. The Spurs are averaging 41.8 rebounds per game in February. Lowest rebounding average this season.