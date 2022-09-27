Texas DPS says trooper became ill after exposed to fentanyl

Emergency crews attended to the trooper and was transported to a hospital.

TEXAS, USA — A Texas DPS Trooper became ill after exposed to a substance while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County, according to a Texas DPS tweet.

The tweet says the substance was found in a container by Special Agents and tested positive for fentanyl.

Emergency crews attended to the trooper and was transported to a hospital.

One of our Troopers became ill after being exposed to a substance while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. EMS administered NARCAN, and the Trooper was transported to a hospital. Special Agents were able to locate a substance in a container that tested + for fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/bABue97YdK — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 27, 2022

