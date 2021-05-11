'It still hits deeply' | Sutherland Springs continues to heal four years after tragedy

The Texas community took time on Friday to remember parishioners killed in the 2017 church shooting at First Baptist.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The bells at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs tolled 26 times on Friday—once for each parishioner who was killed four years ago, a span of time that has found the community working to move forward.

“I don’t know if the phrase is right, 'time heals all wounds.' I think it just softens them a little bit at a time,” said Terrie Smith.

The events of Nov. 5, 2017 remain vivid for Smith, who can still recall in detail what she witnessed from her taco shop inside the gas station across the street from the First Baptist Church.

“It still hits deeply,” Smith said. “Trying to figure out what was going on. Who was this person? Why was he doing this?”

Remembering together, Smith said, is how the community heals.

“It’s unity. It’s unity,” she said. “That’s what keeps this whole community going.”

The little white chapel no longer holds services. Instead, it stands as a memorial to the lives lost. Names, keepsakes and roses rest on empty seats— one for each person who lost their life on that fateful day.

“You feel all their hearts and you feel the warmth,” Smith said.

A representative of the church declined to comment on the anniversary of the massacre because of an ongoing lawsuit, but noted the church is eager to move on from this dark chapter in their history.

In August, church members voted to demolish the old church building where the tragedy occurred. But no timeline for the demolition has been set.

“But what’s in your heart and what they left in your heart is always going to be there.”

Smith said she wants to encourage the people who visit Sutherland Springs to see their little community as more than just the site of a tragedy.