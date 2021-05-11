x
Texas News

Sutherland Springs: Four years ago, the deadliest mass shooting in Texas took place

A gunman killed 26 people and wounded 22 others during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in 2017.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Friday marks four years since the Sutherland Springs Church shooting.

This year, a judge ruled the Air Force partially liable because it failed to register the gunman's assault conviction from his time in the Air Force in a national database. It may have prevented him from buying the guns he used in the mass shooting.

RELATED: Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in Sutherland Springs mass shooting

In August, members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs also voted 69-35 to tear down their old church building. A former church-member described the building as the taproot of the community before the 2017 massacre that killed innocent people.

A trial is underway to determine damages for the survivors and families of the victims.

