'Important to have a choice' | Proposed bill would allow San Antonio man to cremate his body using water

The bill would amend the definition of cremation under Texas state law to include water cremation, also known as alkaline hydrolysis.

SAN ANTONIO — It's not something Beau Kiser likes to think about, but he is prepared for when the time comes.

Even his family knows what his wishes are for his body after death.

"I feel like it's important to have a choice," said Kiser.

When Kiser dies, he wants to cremate his body using water. His choice comes with complications as water cremation isn't currently legal in Texas. Kiser's plan for now is two-fold.

"I can work with a funeral home who will send my body to St. Louis, where the process is legal. Then the cremains are returned to my family members," he said.

Water cremation or alkaline hydrolysis is legal in 28 states.

The method uses water, alkaline and elevated heat to break down the chemical bonds that hold the body's proteins together. This process directly replicates the effect of naturally occurring decomposition of natural earthen burials. Similar to flame-based cremation, the remaining bones are pulverized and returned to the family as cremated remains.

It's also said to be a greener alternative when it comes to death care.

"There is a very real demand for the service here in Texas," said Eric Neuhaus of Green Cremation Texas.

The funeral home in Austin is the first and possibly only mortuary in the state to offer water cremation for families. However, the process is not done in Texas. The bodies are sent out of state to be processed where water cremation is allowed. Neuhaus is currently championing a bill, filed both in the House and Senate, that would update the definition of cremation in Texas to include water or alkaline hydrolysis.

"What we really think Texans deserve to have is to be able to have that box checked cremation and have that cremation be water cremation," he said.

There are reasons why some are against the bill but Neuhaus said it comes down to freedom of choice.

"It's important to have that option and not have that option taken away from them by the government," said Neuhaus.