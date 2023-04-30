Payment problems plague King William Fair

Many Fiesta fans went to the event and loaded money onto their wristbands, but their online accounts didn't update until after the event ended.

SAN ANTONIO — The King William Fair is Melissa Hernandez's' must do' Fiesta event and she goes every year to support the art vendors.

However, to enjoy food or drinks, guests needed a cashless wristband called a blast pass. Hernandez purchased hers when she arrived at the fair and loaded $25 at a blast pass booth.

"You go through it fast.. $25," she said.

To avoid a long line, she used her phone to access an online portal advertised by the fair to add money to the wristband. Then went to get more food and drink.

"I went to the first vendor and said I just loaded it and I want to get this, and they said you only have one credit," she said.

Others told her they had similar problems and to wait for her account to refresh. She waited 30 minutes and before she knew it, an hour passed by.

"Still one credit," she said

Hernandez says the credit finally appeared in her account on Sunday, a day after the King William Fair. She is now out $18, and according to the fair's website, the money will not be refunded.

"I was just mad that it took 24 hours," she said.

Others went to social media to express their complaints. One user said, "loaded money and literally waiting to use it because either the system is down or over loaded," one said.

Another called it a 'party root canal'.

Calling it “Blast Pass” is like calling it “Party Root Canal”. No blast was had with this pass. The inefficiency that was getting in a line to get the pass, then being told to get in a line to put money on the pass, and then having to get in a NEW LINE to VALIDATE said funds… — Taylor Remy (@IKnowThisGinger) April 30, 2023

A third complained about how the pass created long lines.

"We were there for 5 hours and out of those 5 hours we were in lines for 2.5 hours," the user wrote.

We reached out to the King William Association and are waiting to hear back.

On Sunday, the executive director of the Fiesta Commission told us that he will need to get more information, and that each Fiesta event is coordinated by a separate non-profit organization that sets its own ticket operations.

Hernandez says this won't keep her from attending the fair next year, but hopes for an improved 'blast pass' if it returns.

"It obviously needs some work or it needs some in-practice work," she said.