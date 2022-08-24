Five years after Hurricane Harvey | Port Aransas business owner talks about the recovery

The hurricane tied Katrina for the costliest hurricane on record, $125 billion dollars.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Five years ago on Thursday, August 25, a tropical depression would explode rapidly, turning into a major Category 4 hurricane known as Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast. causing catastrophic flooding, and more than 100 deaths. It cost $125 billion dollars in damage, tying Katrina for the costliest hurricane on record.



Coastal communities were devastated as thousands of businesses were lost and people's life's work vanished in an instant.

Among them, the Behringer family in Port Aransas. Their bar and restaurant was virtually wiped out by the storm.

We checked in with the family to see how they've recovered five years after the storm.

Brenda was juggling two jobs as an office clerk. But did she ever rebuild like many other businesses?

We caught up with her this week.

