Texas Senate bill aims to ban nearly all gender affirming care

Robert Salcido, executive director of Pride Center San Antonio, has witnessed the consequences of similar bills being proposed as some families have left Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas Senate bill proposes to ban nearly all methods of gender affirming care, which would especially impact the transgender community.

Republican State Sen. Bob Hall introduced S.B. 1029 last week, just one of more than 70 anti-LGBTQ bills filed in the 2023 legislative session.

The bill prohibits public funds and state funded insurance to go toward gender affirming health care procedures; both surgical and non-surgical.

Senate Bill 1029 also aims to increase legal liabilities through malpractice claims for medical professionals and insurance companies that accommodate transgender treatments.

Hall’s office noted gender affirming treatment is not in the “best interest of the health of the patient” and could lead to complications with “decreased bone density” and increase “mental health problems,” citing Robert Salcido, Executive Director of Pride Center San Antonio, believes such legislation reinforces a negative narrative among the LGBTQ+ community across Texas.

He questions politicians who tout Texas is a “welcoming state” but for who. Salcido said further stigmatization of LGBTQ people only worsens the wellbeing of those hoping to feel comfortable where they live.

“Really, when we look at it from a broader perspective, it’s a bill that is meant to harm and to stifle the LGBTQ+ community, specifically trans folks as a way to erase them and to make them as though they are not part of our everyday society and part of our communities,” Salcido said.

Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick’s list of 2023 legislative priorities included restrictions on transgender student athlete participation in college sports and ending gender affirming care for young Texans.

LGBTQ advocates say restricted access to gender affirming care and threat of lawsuits is pushing out health care workers to other states.

Texas Health Action CEO Christopher Hamilton stated:

“Gender affirming care is healthcare and is critical to the health outcomes of transgender people. Senate Bill 1029, if passed, will halt all best practice medical care for all trans people in this state, regardless of age. There are currently over 70 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills that have been filed so far, and the onslaught of these bills is already taking its toll as we lose healthcare professionals to other states as a result of the inference of politics in medicine, and Texas cannot afford to lose healthcare professionals.

Rather than offer solutions to real challenges in our healthcare system, politicians are attacking trans people and taking away their access to life-saving medical care based on misinformation and are ignoring the life experiences of trans people who are living happy, healthy lives as a result of the gender-affirming care they receive.”

Salcido stressed advocacy efforts are not slowing down anytime soon, even with the mountain of legislation that aims to limit opportunities for the LGBTQ community.

“From a plethora of different bills that are being proposed not only this legislative session but legislative sessions in the past are having them flee our communities to move to different states and even different countries so that they can have that sense of safety, that sense protection to be again who they know themselves to be.”