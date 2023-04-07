Viral video shows women in men's bathroom at Taylor Swift concert at AT&T Stadium

The video was shared on TikTok with the headline: "POV: You're a man at the Taylor Swift concert 😂"

ARLINGTON, Texas — A video that shows a men's restroom filled with women waiting in line during a Taylor Swift concert at AT&T Stadium has garnered more than 4.5 million views on TikTok as of Friday morning.

Stefan Stevenson, who reviewed the April 2 show for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, posted the 10-second video to Twitter which shows a man entering the men's restroom. In the video, Stevenson points the camera to the sign showing it is the men's restroom, the man says "it's mens" and then the two enter to a lengthy line of women waiting to use the restroom.

Stevenson's video was shared on TikTok by Christi Clanton with the headline: "POV: You're a man at the Taylor Swift concert 😂" and captioned "When he had to make sure he was in the right bathroom 😂 Taylor Swift Eras Tour Arlington 4/2 Night Three #swifties #erastour #taylorswift."

The video posted on TikTok has more than 399,000 likes and over 3,500 comments.

One of the commenters said this happened to him at a Harry Styles concert and "the girls in there shamed me for going in there. Even if it was the male bathroom."

"If the roles were reversed there’d more than likely be issues straight away," another commenter wrote.

Swift played three concerts on March 31, April 1 and April 2. Arlington was the third stop on Swift's "The Era's Tour." The three-night event brought in a venue record 210,607 fans, according to AT&T Stadium's Facebook page. Swift's shows on the tour last approximately three hours and 15 minutes, covering 44 songs featuring 13 costume changes.

While Swift was in town, the city of Arlington renamed the corner of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road to "Swift Way," where fans could take photos. Swift also made a "generous donation" to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, according to officials. The dollar amount was not specified. Food bank officials said the donation "ensured thousands of North Texans in the Tarrant Area will be able to feed their families."