Tech company faces backlash for discriminatory job listing for Dallas position

The job listing garnered attention after it was posted on Reddit.

DALLAS — A tech company is under fire after a job listing on LinkedIn for a position in Dallas went viral.

The backlash is aimed at Virginia-based company Arthur Grand Technologies, an IT services firm, after the job listing in question was posted on Reddit.

The listing was for a Salesforce business analyst and insurance claims contract position in Dallas, with clients listed as HTC Global and Berkshire Hathaway.

In the job description, the listing stated: "Only Born US Citizens [White] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, Texas [Don't share with candidates]."

The listing was posted on Reddit and began garnering attention throughout the internet and social media.

The company initially responded to the listing by saying it does not condone discrimination and that "a new junior recruiter at our firm was responsible for the offending job posting." The company then said it fired the employee.

Arthur Grand later posted a new statement on the incident, blaming the listing on a former employee.

"This job posting was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees. A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account," the company stated. "The moment this was brought to our attention, we worked with the job portal to remove this offensive job posting. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the job poster."

The company went on to say that it is a minority-owned company that prides itself on its diversity. "All employment decisions are based on the individual's qualifications," the company stated.