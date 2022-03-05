Man with wife, kids in car almost carjacked by suspect with 13 active warrants, police say

The dad had pulled over to check out what appeared to be an abandoned dog kennel when the suspect approached him with a knife.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect with 13 active warrants tried to carjack a family Saturday afternoon when they stopped to check on an what appeared to be an abandoned kennel on the side of the highway.

Police were called out to the 9200 block of I-10 West at 1:15 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers arrived at the location, the victim told police that he and his wife stopped their vehicle near the intersection of Tioga at IH-10W for what appeared to be an abandoned dog kennel.

The related video above was originally published May 3, 2022.

The man got out to take a look and that is when the suspect walked up to the car with a knife in his hand and sat down in the driver's seat, yelling at the man's wife.

He tried to drive away with both her and her kids in the backseat, but was stopped by the parking brake. The man quickly ran back to his car and the suspect got out, but continued to yell at the family with the knife still in his hand.

The victim thought the suspect was going to slash the tires of his car, but he was able to drive away.

Officers located the 49-year-old suspect, who was found to have 13 active county warrants. He was taken into custody without incident.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.