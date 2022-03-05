Suspects tie woman up, carjack friend then lead authorities on police chase

The suspects were arrested and are expected to face several charges, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman claims she was tied up before her friend was carjacked early Tuesday morning, police say.

A little before 1:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded 11800 block of West Avenue for a reported carjacking.

Police said a woman met up with individuals at her place. Sometime during the visit, she was tied up and threatened for several hours until the suspects forced her to call a friend over. When the woman agreed to call her friend, she was untied.

Police are saying the call was bait so the friend would bring over her Cadillac for the suspects to steal --- once the men stole the car, police said the woman were able to immediately spot it at Parliament Street and Sir Winston right after the women called 911.

The suspects didn't stop in the stolen vehicle when police tried to apprehend them, a chase then ensued until the suspects crashed in Southwest Loop 410 and Lake Valley Street --- then ran into a nearby neighborhood.