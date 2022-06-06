Summer meal programs: Where students can go if they need breakfast, lunch

Several of the programs kick off on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — As we get into the dog days of summer, there are several summer school meal programs around the San Antonio area.

Comal Independent School District

They're offering free breakfast and lunch for kids at three campus locations beginning on Monday. Breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Thursday at Morningside and Startzville elementary schools, with the exception at Danville Middle School, which transitions to Tuesday through Thursday, June 28 to July 26. To find a nearby site, text "food" to 877-877. Children must be present to get the food.

The San Antonio Independent School District

The district will hold their summer meals program through July 29 at a variety of locations. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. while lunch is served at 11 a.m. For the location nearest you, you can call 210-554-2290 or just text the word "food" to 304-304.

Southside Independent School District

Kids can get breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. while lunch is from noon to 1 p.m.

Families can pick up the meals at three spots in the district: Pearce Elementary, Losoya Middle School and Southside High School.

IDEA Public Schools

Anyone under the age of 18 can get free meals this summer at any IDEA campus between Monday and Friday.

IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program is opening the opportunity to all kids, whether they are an IDEA student or not.

"It's part of IDEA’s commitment to local communities, thanks to the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option. The SSO was created to ensure that children, especially in low-income areas, continue to receive nutritious meals during summer," the press release says.

The summer meals will include breakfast and lunch and must be eaten in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday, they said.