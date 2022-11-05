Free meals to be offered this summer to anyone under 18 at IDEA campuses

IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program is opening the opportunity to all kids, whether they are an IDEA student or not.

SAN ANTONIO — Anyone under the age of 18 can get free meals this summer at any IDEA campus between Monday and Friday.

"It's part of IDEA’s commitment to local communities, thanks to the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option. The SSO was created to ensure that children, especially in low-income areas, continue to receive nutritious meals during summer," the press release says.

The summer meals will include breakfast and lunch and must be eaten in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday, they said.

Breakfast will be served between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and lunch will be served between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.