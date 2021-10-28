Still looking for pumpkins? | One San Antonio pumpkin patch is still open

Is it Christmas yet? No. But, it is close to Halloween and pumpkin patches around San Antonio have started to close. Here's one you can still visit. 🎃

SAN ANTONIO — Pumpkins, pumpkins and more pumpkins! If you haven't yet found your pick, one local pumpkin patch still has many pumpkins to go around -- just in time for Halloween too.

As Halloween gets closer, many pumpkin patches around San Antonio are closing.

Murphy's Pumpkin Patch, located on the south east side is still open. And depending on how many pumpkins are still left will remain open, even after Halloween.

Murphy said the pumpkin patch is a great place for families to take pictures, play games and pick pumpkins for a reasonable price. Pumpkins start at $3, but Murphy says you don't have to buy one if you don't want to.

"There's all kinds of games for the kids to play," Murphy said. "Also, there's places set up for them to take pictures with their cell phones."

The pumpkins will be around through at least Halloween. And Christmas trees will hit the lot a few days before Thanksgiving and be sold through Christmas Eve.

Keep in mind, there is a Christmas tree shortage.

"There's gonna be a shortage definitely -- there is a shortage," Murphy said. "But, I'm gonna have trees."

Admission and parking is free.

You can learn more about Murphy's Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Lot here.