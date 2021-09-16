It's time to transform from a watermelon into a pumpkin! Goodbye summer, hello autumn! 🎃

SAN ANTONIO — With the first day of fall right around the corner, here are five pumpkin patches you can visit in San Antonio and the surrounding area!

Pumpkins come in many sizes and types from $3 and up.

Address: 2531 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, Texas, 78223

Hours: Monday - Sunday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Phone number: (210) 749-3582

Pumpkins are priced by size.

Address: 7575 Tezel Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78250

Hours: October 9th - 31st from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone number: (210) 681-3751

Admission of $6.00 per person (age 2 & under – free) includes hayride, haystack, hop ball, scarecrow dressing, visiting farm animals, large sandbox, rubber duck races and more.

Address: 805 Phil's Road, Pipe Creek, Texas, 78063

Hours: Every weekend in October from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Phone number: (210) 426-6191

All visitors over 2 years of age are required to wear a mask except when posing for photos.

Address: 13222 Bandera Road, Helotes, Texas, 78023

Hours: Sunday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone number: (210) 695-3761

We've got the PUMPKINS! You bring the kids!

Address: 944 FM 2200 W, Devine, Texas, 78016

Hours: Weekends in October on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Columbus Day (Oct. 11) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.