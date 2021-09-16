x
Just in time for fall | Pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area

It's time to transform from a watermelon into a pumpkin! Goodbye summer, hello autumn! 🎃

SAN ANTONIO — With the first day of fall right around the corner, here are five pumpkin patches you can visit in San Antonio and the surrounding area!

Murphy's Christmas Tree Lot & Pumpkin Patch:

Pumpkins come in many sizes and types from $3 and up.

Address: 2531 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, Texas, 78223

Hours: Monday - Sunday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Phone number: (210) 749-3582

Northwest Hills United Methodist:

Pumpkins are priced by size.

Address: 7575 Tezel Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78250

Hours: October 9th - 31st from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone number: (210) 681-3751

Pipe Creek Pumpkin Patch:

Admission of $6.00 per person (age 2 & under – free) includes hayride, haystack, hop ball, scarecrow dressing, visiting farm animals, large sandbox, rubber duck races and more.

Address: 805 Phil's Road, Pipe Creek, Texas, 78063 

Hours: Every weekend in October from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Phone number: (210) 426-6191

Helotes Hills United Methodist:

All visitors over 2 years of age are required to wear a mask except when posing for photos. 

Address: 13222 Bandera Road, Helotes, Texas, 78023

Hours: Sunday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone number: (210) 695-3761

Devine Acres Farm:

We've got the PUMPKINS! You bring the kids!

Address: 944 FM 2200 W, Devine, Texas, 78016

Hours: Weekends in October on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Columbus Day (Oct. 11) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phone number: (830) 665-9730

