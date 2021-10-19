'The colors are pretty' | Exclusive look inside new Gravves Coffee trailer, bright caffeinated drinks

They have what's called an "Elixir Latte," which we got to see them make.

SAN ANTONIO — Coffee alchemists.

Those are the words that one San Antonio business uses to describe themselves.

Gravves Coffee located on 2410 N St Mary's Street has only been open for a couple of months, but, they have grown so much on social media with nearly 6,000 followers on Instagram.

And they’re known for their unique-colored coffee.

"I feel like we're trying to do something different, a different movement here. Not only because we're being ourselves here, but because we're bringing something delicious. We just love to experiment. We love to create something different," said owner Mauricio Cruz.

That something different includes an elixir latte, which we got to see them make.

It's a purple yam. It's sweet and creamy like vanilla with two shots of espresso. We can use whole milk or oat milk," said co-owner Daniel Contreras.

"We also have the Fourth Dweller. It’s going to verge on coconut with two shots of espresso," said Contreras.

"Our Vanilla Lavender which is a lavender infusion," said Contreras.

"They love seeing the color. People feast with their eyes. So, that's the first thing they see," said Cruz.

They also partner with other locals to serve hot breakfast tacos and vegan sweets and treats. Those businesses include Chilaquil and Cake Thieves Bakery & Eatery. They also work with Sari Sari.

But, as for their caffeine, it’s something Cruz said has captured the eyes of people across the state, and the country.

"They come from Austin, they come from Houston, Dallas. We had somebody come from New York. We also have bands come in and they react to it because they've never seen something like it," said Cruz.

A lot of that is because of their online marketing tactics, showing their drinks in a whole new, high definition light.

"We really just needed a place for our Instagram following to come. So, regardless of where we were, we were going to try to bring you out. But, this spot is doing really well, has very high traffic, and that's what you would want, right?" said Contreras.

So, if you’re still looking to try Gravves Coffee, click here for more details. And if you're looking to make Halloween plans, they will be hosting the Halloween event/market at Rumble between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Coffee will be available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day.

"The colors are pretty," said Cruz. "They taste good. If you don't like it, swap it for another one. But give it a try."