Spurs fall to Rockets Saturday night at AT&T Center

The teams will play again Sunday night in Houston to close a back-to-back set.

SAN ANTONIO — Tari Eason matched his season high with 20 points and the Houston Rockets ended an 11-game losing streak, beating the San Antonio Spurs 122-110 on Saturday night.

Alperen Sengun had 16 points and K.J. Martin and Josh Christopher each added 14 points for the Rockets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Last in the NBA at 14-49, they hadn't won since Feb. 1.

Devonte’ Graham had 28 points to lead San Antonio. Zach Collins added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The teams will play again Sunday night in Houston to close a back-to-back set.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and lead assistant Brett Brown returned after missing the Spurs' game Thursday night against Indiana because of non-COVID illnesses.

The Spurs are still without Keldon Johnson, however, and Devin Vassell sat out after playing Thursday following a 25-game absence.