Police said they are investigating this multi-vehicle crash as a possible DWI.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was sent to the hospital following a crash on the northwest side early Sunday morning, police said.

San Antonio Police responded to I-10 and Callaghan road for reports of a crash.

Police say the driver of a sedan was speeding and slammed into another white car, that caused the driver of the white car to crash into an SUV.