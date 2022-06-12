Seguin Police investigating after man found dead on boat ramp

Officials say there is no threat to the community regarding this incident and police are actively working to notify the next of kin.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on a boating ramp in Seguin in the early morning hours of Saturday, officials in Seguin say.

The Seguin Police Department responded to the boating ramp located at 2800 I-10 West Saturday morning.

A press release from the police department says a man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace. An exact cause of death was not immediately known but an autopsy was ordered.

Officials say there is no threat to the community regarding this incident and police are actively working to notify the next of kin.

