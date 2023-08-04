'Turn yourself in' | Family of woman killed in southwest side shooting wants suspect behind bars

San Antonio police are looking for 32-year-old Roland Contreras Jr. after he shot and killed a woman.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of a woman shot and killed on the city's southwest side is asking for the suspect to turn himself into police.

San Antonio police are looking for 32-year-old Roland Contreras Jr. The suspect is accused of shooting Gabby Del Angel, a special education teacher and mother, on Thursday night in her husband's Jeep.

The victim's older sister Angeline Fuentes told KENS 5 Del Angel was inside the vehicle when her husband got into an argument with Contreras, someone they later found out her sister's husband knew and had a history of confrontations with.

At some point a single shot was fired into the Jeep, hitting Del Angel and killing her.

"I know that bullet was meant for someone else but my sister took it. My sister took a bullet and she didn't have to," said Fuentes.

Police said Contreras left the scene of the shooting and barricaded himself inside a home along West Harlan Avenue on the city's southwest side. For 12 hours, police believed the suspect was inside the home and made attempts to lure him out. When police finally made entry, they realized the suspect was not inside.

As of Saturday night, the suspect remains on the run. Looking directly into our camera, Fuentes told the suspect her sister didn't deserve this.

"At least turn yourself in and make some of this right," said Fuentes.

Fuentes alongside her sister-in-law Kristina Campos plead for the suspect to turn himself into police and ask if anyone has video of the standoff on West Harlan and Ferndale Street to share it with the authorities.

"Look through your Ring cameras. How did he get away from us?" said Campos.

Fuentes said the only way her family can lay Del Angel to rest if if the suspect is off the street and behind bars.

"Give her justice, give her peace before we put her in the ground," said Fuentes.

The family also said they briefly heard from Del Angel's husband, who they say she had been separated from, after the shooting. They hope to connect with her husband soon to plan funeral arrangements but for now the family is raising money for a proper burial.