x
17-year-old sent to San Antonio hospital in critical condition after shooting, SAPD says

Police lights

SAN ANTONIO — One teen was sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday evening on the west side, according to San Antonio Police. 

The incident occurred on the 2500 block of Cesar Chavez Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. 

Officials say police responded to a reported shooting and found a 17-year-old male with one gunshot wound in his back. 

According to police it appears to be a drive-by shooting as several bullet casings were found at the scene and one person injured. 

The teen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police did not mention any arrests or suspects related to the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

